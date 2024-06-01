Sharvari opens up about mouthwatering Konkan cuisine experience on 'Munjya' set

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Sharvari, who is currently engrossed in the promotion of her upcoming comedy-horror film 'Munjya,' recently shared her culinary experiences while shooting for the movie in the Konkan region.

Speaking to ANI, Sharvari shared, "We shot in two places. We had such tasty food at both places that I can't even tell you. Especially the beaches are so pristine that you should explore such beaches in India. This is something that I would like to tell the viewers because I had never seen such beaches before. I felt very proud that such beaches are in our country. Talking about the food, when we went there, it was mango season. So, we had so much of aam ras that I think we've had enough for the whole year."

Speaking about her character in 'Munjya,' Sharvari shared, "My character is a modern girl who wants to achieve her dreams and prioritizes them above everything else, which I think we all do nowadays. Many girls will relate to my character. Her dating life is also quite confusing, so many girls will relate to that too. A very beautifully written character."

Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar revolves around 'Munjya,' a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system.

Recently, the makers released the teaser.

The teaser introduces Munjya, a CGl character, to the audience in a remote forest. Munjya springs into action after hearing the popular song 'Munni Badnam Hui' from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 2010 blockbuster film Dabangg.

The screenplay of Munjya has been developed by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, while Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 7.

