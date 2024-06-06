Sharvari opens up about working with 'Baahubali' fame Sathyaraj in 'Munjya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : Actor Sharvari feels fortunate that she got a chance to work with 'Baahubali' fame Sathyaraj in the film 'Munjya'.

Sharing her experience working with Sathyaraj, Sharvari said, "I am a huge fan of all of Rajamouli sir's work and of course his epic cult blockbuster Baahubali. I have seen both films multiple times. So, when I first learnt that Sathyaraj sir is part of Munjya, I was excited beyond words."

Sharvari picked up a lot from him by seeing the actor carry his scenes perfectly.

"Watching Sathyaraj sir on-set was like attending an acting workshop every day. His versatility, patience, and sheer talent transcended everything. His versatility, patience, and sheer talent transcended everything. Whether it was a comic scene or an intense moment, Sathyaraj sir's consistency and ease made every scene come alive.. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have shared the screen with such a phenomenal actor and I hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with him again," she added.

Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar revolves around 'Munjya,' a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. Recently, makers released the teaser.

The teaser introduces Munjya, a CGl character, to the audience in a remote forest. Munjya springs into action after hearing the popular song 'Munni Badnam Hui' from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 2010 blockbuster film Dabangg.

The screenplay of Munjya has been developed by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, while Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film. The film is scheduled to be released on June 7.

