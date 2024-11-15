Sharvari says she is a ‘forever fan’ of Nikkhil Advani

Mumbai, Nov 15 Sharvari got a chance to watch the series ”Freedom At Midnight”, with the maker Nikkhil Advani, whom the actress said is a “forever fan” of.

Sharvari took to Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse from the preview of the series. In the monochrome picture, Nikkhil’ silhouette could be seen with the show playing in the background with a packed audience.

For the caption, she wrote: “Watched #FreedomAtMidnight this evening, alongside @nikkhiladvani Sir.. I'm a forever fan of your work you know that already.. I can't wait to binge watch the show! Big congratulations to the incredible cast & crew! Terrific! @malay-prakash @ayesha_dasgupta @shwvenkat @keyaadvani.”

The show is adapted from Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’ historical book of the same name, the show explores the events surrounding India’s partition. The trailer of the series was unveiled on November 9 and it began with Clement Attlee, the then Prime Minister of the UK declaring the independence of India.

“Freedom At Midnight” also stars Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Arif Zakaria as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah, Malishka Mendonsa as Sarojini Naidu, Rajesh Kumar as Liaquat Ali Khan, KC Shankar as V.P. Menon, Luke McGibney as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Cordelia Bugeja as Lady Edwina Mountbatten, Alistair Finlay as Archibald Wavell, Andrew Cullum as Clement Attlee, Richard Teverson as Cyril Radcliffe in pivotal roles.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani & Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext, Freedom at Midnight boasts a stellar team behind the scenes. Nikkhil Advani spearheads this project as the showrunner and director, while the story is penned by a talented team, including Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.

‘Freedom at Midnight’ is set to stream from November 15.

