Sharvari says she will happily accept being a 'surprise factor' in 'Maharaj'

Mumbai, June 24 Actress Sharvari, who stars opposite debutante Junaid Khan in the recently released 'Maharaj', said she will happily accept being a “surprise factor.”

Sharvari, who has a guest appearance in the film, said: "I'm really thrilled to read that people are calling me a big 'surprise factor' of 'Maharaj'."

"As an actor, I want to make an impact in every role and in every film that I work on. So, I will happily and humbly accept all the compliments for being a 'surprise factor' in a film," she said.

The actress added: "It means my performance created a major impactful moment. I strive to give it my best always because I treat every film as a stepping stone for something bigger and better in my next choices."

Sharvari is elated with the month she's had professionally, with 'Munjya' and 'Maharaj' releasing back-to-back.

"It has been an awesome month for me professionally. To have a huge blockbuster to my credit in the second film of my career, 'Munjya', is an absolutely amazing feeling. Interestingly, people again thought I was the ‘surprise factor’ of the film, and it meant the world to me,” she said.

The actress said: "Plus, the love coming my way for ‘Maharaj’ is also an incredible feeling. Being called the surprise factor is a huge compliment in any film.”

Sharvari will release her next film, 'Vedaa', directed by the maverick filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, in which she plays the titular role. She has also been cast in Aditya Chopra’s spy verse with Alia Bhatt.

Calling herself 'Greedy', Sharvari said that she works really hard to bring something different with each character she portrays, and validations are hugely rewarding for her.

“It motivates me to work harder and put up better performances each time I come on screen,” she said.

'Maharaj' is a period drama set in pre-independent India and is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862.

The film revolves around the landmark case following a fearless journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji, who stood against the powerful religious establishment of the Vallabhacharya sect.

