Sharvari seeks blessings in temple, says prayers are always answered

Mumbai, Jan 24 Actress Sharvari started her day on a positive note by seeking blessings at a temple and asserted that prayers are always answered and urged her fans to have faith.

Sharvari took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture in which she is seen offering prayers at a temple, with her back to the camera.

For the caption, she wrote: Prayers are always answered... Just have faith.”

On January 19, the “Munjya” star visited her hometown Morgaon in Maharashtra, where she seeked blessings for 2025 in a temple.

Sharvari took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the Mayureshwar Temple in Morgaon. The actress then shared another picture of herself offering prayers at the temple.

She captioned it: “Beginning 2025.”

On the professional front, Sharvari concluded 2024 by working on her upcoming movie ‘Alpha’, which also stars Alia Bhatt. Sharvari took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of her harness from the sets of the movie.

She wrote on the picture, “Harness-ing my last working day of 2024 energy #Alpha. Grateful for each working day of 24, A year that has particularly been a testing one.. Going to work has been my biggest blessing. has kept me motivated & going”.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, ‘Alpha’ is a part of the YRF spy universe. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for the streaming series The Railway Men.

The film marks the first female-led installment in the spy universe. It also stars Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’. The films lined up for the spy-universe include ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in the lead, ‘Pathaan 2’, and ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor