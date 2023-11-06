Sharvari shares a fangirl moment with Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Actor Sharvari considers herself a huge fan of Madhuri Dixit.

She recently bumped into the ace star at an event and she could not resist her excitement. She interacted with Madhuri and even clicked a picture with her.

"When I was seated next to her at the Anita Dongre event it felt like I was dreaming. My most favourite part of the night was speaking to her in Marathi. The humility, grace and warmth she exudes is something to learn from. I asked her for a selfie after mustering a lot of courage. Though my hands were shaking, my heart was smiling," Sharvari shared.

Sharvari also recalled how she used to dance on Madhuri's iconic songs in childhood.

"Growing up in a Maharashtrian household. Madhuri Dixit was always the ultimate standard of the perfect Bollywood heroine. I've grown up watching all her movies, I've come home and tried to learn every hook step of her songs," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharvari has teamed up with 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' director Nikkhil Advani on the film 'Vedaa', which also stars John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia. 'Vedaa' is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. In the movie, John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari and it promises some exciting action sequences.

If reports are to be believed, Sharvari is also a part of YRF's Spy Universe alongside Alia Bhatt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor