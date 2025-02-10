Sharvari shares a glimpse of her beach workout with tire-training

Mumbai, Feb 10 In her latest Instagram post, actress Sharvari Wagh shared photos of herself working out with a tire on a beach.

The actress kickstarted the week with motivation and fitness. In a series of photos, the 'Munjya' star can be seen working out on a beach using a tire, showcasing her dedication to fitness in a scenic, natural setting. Alongside the images, she wrote in the caption, “Never tyre’d of a good beach workout #MondayMotivation.”

In the images, Sharvari is seen flaunting her toned body in a black crop top paired with leggings and shoes.

Last month, the actress made headlines for teaming up with popular photographer Sutej Singh Pannu. The duo clicked photos at Mumbai’s iconic Dadar flower market. In the video, Sharvari was seen taking the camera into her own hands, capturing portraits of local vendors in their natural setting. In the heartfelt clip, photographer Sutej asked Sharvari about her experience of taking the photos together while also guiding the locals on how to pose for the shots.

As the actress prepared to leave, Sutej asked her, “You brought smiles to their faces; how did that make you feel?" The actress responded, saying, “I felt really happy. These genuine moments are so special, and making them smile truly made my day.”

On the professional front, Sharvari began her career in 2015 as an assistant director, working with filmmakers Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She made her acting debut in 2020 with Kabir Khan’s war drama series “The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.” She gained widespread praise for her portrayal of Bela in Aditya Sarpotdar’s mystery thriller "Munjya." The film also featured Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in pivotal roles and was released on June 7, 2024.

Most recently, she starred in “Vedaa” alongside John Abraham. Sharvari is now gearing up for her next project, the highly anticipated film “Alpha,” which is part of the YRF spy universe and stars Alia Bhatt.

