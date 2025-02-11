Sharvari Shares a Sneak Peek Of Her Intense and Rigorous Beach Workout For 'Alpha'

Sharvari, who is known for dropping insane Monday Motivation images, has set the internet on fire with her new workout images. Like a Boss Babe, Sharvari has hit the beach and done tyre flips like a pro as she prepped her body ahead of another action schedule of her next, YRF Spy Universe’s Alpha! 2024 has been the year of Sharvari. She has easily become the girl that Bollywood cant get enough of! The Hit-Girl has won hearts with her 100-cr blockbuster Munjya in which she also delivered the song of the year Taras, a global streaming hit with Maharaj and an incredible acting performance etched in glory with the edgy action thriller Vedaa.

With her new Monday Motivation images, Sharvari inspires us with her intense Alpha workout regimen. She flaunts her ripped abs and toned physique through a hardcore Tire flip workout at the beach making our jaws drop!Sharvari captioned her fitness images saying, “ Never tyre’d of a good beach workout 🌊🛞"#MondayMotivation. Sharvari’s next, Alpha in which she stars alongside Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, is set to release on Dec 25,2025. The film is being directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame.

