Sharvari shares an adorable video of a small Kashmiri fan grooving to 'Taras' song!

Mumbai, Oct 20 Actress Sharvari, best known for 'Maharaj' and 'Munjya' took to her social media and shared a video of a small girl dancing on the song 'Taras' from her film 'Munjya'. Sharvari shot this video in Kashmir. In the video shared by Sharvari, a 9-year-old girl can be seen acing the hook step of the song 'Taras'.

Sharwari added a caption to the video and wrote, “Her dance on Taras is just too cute!! She wants to be a dancer when she grows up! Here’s to dreaming big always!”. Earlier also Sharvari had shared a glimpse from Kashmir Valley capturing the picturesque location.

Sharvari is currently shooting in Kashmir for YRF's 'Alpha', a spy thriller co-starring Alia Bhatt. Few days back Alia Bhatt also shared her pictures from Kashmir Valley. In the pictures, Alia can be seen wearing a grey sweater and bunny cap. Adding text to it, she wrote "Location: Kashmir #alpha". Last month the makers announced the release date of 'Alpha'. It's slated to hit theatres on 25th Dec 2025.

On the work front, Sharvari began her career as an assistant director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Luv Ranjan in 2015. In 2020, she made her debut in the action film ‘The Forgotten Army– Azaadi ke Liye’ with Kabir Khan’s war drama series.

Later, she starred in Yash Raj Film’s comedy ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. In 2021, it won ‘Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut’. Three years later, in 2024, she appeared in the commercially successful comedy-horror film ‘Munjya’. The song 'Taras' from 'Munjya' became a big hit.

Talking about the song, Sharvari said in an old interview, “Ever since I wanted to be a leading lady in a Hindi film, the one thing I always wanted to do was a big dance number! I was always fascinated by them. I have been mesmerised by the leading ladies of Hindi cinema, as well as the dancing icons across generations, who have belted out those big chartbusters that the entire nation has danced on.”

In the same year, she was seen in YRF’s period drama ‘Maharaj’ which was released on Netflix. Next to 'Maharaj' she played the role of a Dalit woman in the action drama ‘Vedaa’ with John Abraham.

