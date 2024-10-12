Sharvari slays ramp walk in stylish burgundy outfit at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 4

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Actor Sharvari on Saturday turned heads in a statement jacket and skirt outfit at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI day 4.

Dressed in a burgundy stylish outfit, Sharvari walked the ramp as a showstopper for designers Pankaj and Nidhi.

Her infinity bomber jacket featured texture and unique see-through sleeves that she paired with an embellished top and mini silk skirt.

Have a look at Sharvari's style-statement.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sharvari, who debuted with the Prime Video series 'The Forgotten Army' (2020) was recently seen in 'Munjya' and Junaid Khan's 'Maharaj.'

She received a positive response from the audience for her guest appearance in 'Maharaj'. She was also seen in action-packed 'Vedaa' alongside John Abraham. Now, she is all set for her next film, titled 'Alpha'.

'Alpha' is directed by Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the studio's popular 2023 Netflix series 'The Railway Men.'

The title signifies a major shift for the action-packed series, previously centred on male protagonists but with strong female characters.

The studio, known for its successful ventures like the Tiger franchise, 'War,' and 'Pathaan,' has generated considerable buzz with the release of a title reveal video.

"Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar Aur humare program ka motto.. sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega.. ALPHA!," Alia said in the video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor