Sharvari soaks in festive fervor as she glitters in gold in ivory lehenga

Mumbai, Oct 26 Bollywood actress Sharvari is soaking in the celebrations for Diwali and looked every inch glowing as she wore an ivory and gold lehenga.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures from a photo-shoot. In the images, she is seen wearing double layered ghagra in organza and chanderi completed with gota. She paired it with a lampi gota bralette and an organza dupatta.

“Diwali glitter…” she captioned the images.

Sharvari posted some serious Monday motivation.

She shared a series of photos on her Instagram where she can be seen playing padel.

“Serving some #MondayMotivation.” In the clicks, Sharvari is seen sporting black coloured athleisure paired with white-sneakers.

Sharvari has maintained her successful streak in 2024, starting with the hit film ‘Maharaj’, followed by a stellar performance in Nikhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’. Currently, she is busy shooting for the upcoming project, ‘Alpha,’ leaving no stone unturned to fully immerse herself in her role.

In this film, she stars opposite Alia Bhatt, directed by Shiv Rawail of ‘The Railway Men’ fame. Both Alia and Sharvari have been filming in the scenic landscapes of Kashmir.

Sharvari had earlier said that she has been a big fan of Alia ever since she has watched her movies.

“That was a dream come true. Because I've been such a big fan of Alia's ever since I've watched her movies. She's incredible,” Sharvari said during the IFP Festival, one of the world’s leading festivals for all things Creativity X Culture.

“I never thought that so early on in my career I'd get an opportunity to work with Alia and headline a project like Alpha with her. So, for me, it is a dream come true,” she said.

Alia had shared two photographs of herself lounging in warm woolen clothing while soaking up the sun.

Sharvari also posted a stunning image of a picturesque Kashmiri landscape, showcasing the breathtaking location featured in the film.

Bobby Deol is reportedly set to play the antagonist in the film, while Anil Kapoor will portray the head of RAW. ‘Alpha’ is slated for release on December 25, 2025.

