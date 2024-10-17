Sharvari Wagh makes this cute confession on sister Kasturi’s birthday!

Mumbai, Oct 17 Actress Sharvari Wagh is making every effort to ensure her elder sister, Kasturi, feels special on her birthday.

On Wednesday, the ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ star shared a heartwarming birthday message for her sister, accompanied by unseen childhood photos. In her touching note, Sharvari made a delightful confession that highlights the strong bond they share. Taking to her Instagram story, Sharvari posted a collage featuring one childhood photo and another from a recent outing. Alongside the images, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, Kastu! To my elder sister, my best friend, my stylist since birth, my partner in cheat meals, and binge-watching crime documentaries—thank you for standing behind all my decisions! You know how much I love you. May we always find cute gardens for photos!” She also shared an unseen solo photo of Kasturi from her childhood birthday celebrations, captioning it, “On her birthday, I want to confess that all my looks go through the process of @kasturiwagh’s approval! Clearly, her style has been impeccable since childhood—this is just one great example.”

In the picture, Sharvari’s sister looks adorable in a white frock. These photos undoubtedly showcase major sister goals. Sharvari is very close to Kasturi and has often spoken about their bond. The ‘Munjya’ actress frequently shares endearing photos with her sister, expressing her unwavering love.

On the professional front, Sharvari Wagh began her career as an assistant director under Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2015. She made her acting debut in 2020 with Kabir Khan's war drama series ‘The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye’. Sharvari made her film debut in Yash Raj Films' comedy ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She gained widespread recognition with her breakthrough role in the commercially successful horror-comedy film ‘Munjya.’

