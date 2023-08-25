Sharvari Wagh to join Alia Bhatt in Aditya Chopra’s spy universe film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : Speculations around actor Alia Bhatt joining producer Aditya Chopra’s upcoming spy universe film have been circulating around the corner.

As per recent reports, ‘Bunty aur Babli 2’ actor Sharvari Wagh will also be joining Alia in the upcoming action thriller film.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), and continued with ‘War’ (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

The latest instalment in the universe, ‘Pathaan,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is the biggest Indian hit of the year so far.

The next film in the spy universe, ‘Tiger 3,’ is due a release in November, over the Diwali festival holiday frame. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will headline ‘Tiger vs Pathaan,’ which is due to commence production in January 2024.

‘Brahmastra’ filmmaker Ayan Mukerji will direct ‘War 2,’ starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr and Kiara Advani, which will begin principal photography in November, as per Variety, a US based media outlet.

“Sharvari is a phenomenal actress who has been groomed for years by YRF. She is someone who the industry feels is a star in the making. The fact that she has been chosen by Aditya Chopra to be a heroine in his spy universe film alongside Alia Bhatt, shows that Sharvari is a cut above the rest of the actresses from her generation,” a trade source told Variety.

Meanwhile, Wagh will be next seen in director Nikkhil Advani’s next ‘Vedaa’ opposite John Abraham.

In the movie, John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari and it promises some exciting action sequences.

