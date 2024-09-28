Sharvari Wagh tries to look unique in burgundy and floral look

Mumbai, Sep 28 Actress Sharvari, who has captivated the audience with her outstanding performance in ‘Vedaa’ and ‘Munjya’ took to her social media handle and shared a set of pictures in her glamorous avatar.

Taking to her photo-sharing platform, Sharvari who has 2.4 million followers on Instagram, dropped a series of pictures while flaunting herself in a bossy outfit in her latest photoshoot for a renowned magazine.

In the picture, Sharvari made a powerful style statement in a sleek black closed-neck coat paired with matching flared trousers, effortlessly embodying boss-lady vibes. Her makeup featured rose-pink lips, striking black eyeliner, and soft pink eyeshadow, adding a touch of elegance to her look.

With her hair neatly tied in a clean bun, she exuded both confidence and sophistication. The outfit was perfectly complemented by bold maroon earrings and maroon pointed heels, adding a chic pop of colour to complete the ensemble.

On the work front, Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, which was a sequel to the 2005 film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The film was directed by Varun.V. Sharma and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Sharvari recently featured in the 2024 comedy horror 'Munjya' directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film featured Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Sathyaraj and Mona Singh in lead roles. The film was bankrolled by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Sharvari was last seen in the 2024 film ‘Vedaa’ opposite actor John Abraham which was helmed by ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ fame director Nikkhil Advani. The film also featured Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra, Rajendra Chawla, Tanvi Malhara, Anurag Thakur, Urvashi Dubey, Rajoshri Vidyarthi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni in a special appearance role.

Meanwhile, Sharvari is currently prepping for her much-anticipated film titled ‘Alpha’ opposite actress Alia Bhatt which will be the first female lead film in the YRF Spy Universe series. The upcoming action thriller will be helmed by ‘The Railway Men’ fame director Shiv Rawail and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor