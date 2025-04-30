Sharwanand's film with director Sampath Nandi titled 'Bhogi'

Chennai, April 30 The makers of director Sampath Nandi's explosive action drama, featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the film had been titled 'Bhogi' and that shooting for the film had officially begun.

Taking to his timeline on X, director Sampath Nandi, released a video clip titled 'First Spark' and wrote, " Every drop of blood has a reason. Every fest carries a purpose. And #SharwaSampathBloodFest has a BLOODY name etched into it – #BHOGI! #Sharwa38 First Spark out now. SHOOT STARTS TODAY.Charming star @ImSharwanand @anupamahere @DimpleHayathi @KKRadhamohan @KirankumarMann4 @SriSathyaSaiArt #CharmingStar38"

The first spark video clip gives the impression that the film will be high on violence and action. In the video, there is clip in which a hand is shown writing the phrase, 'A blood fest'. There are also visuals of a machete being made.

The video, apart from announcing the title of the film, also established the fact that the film's shooting had begun.

The film will feature two heroines -- Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi. Sources in the know have said that while Anupama will play the film's leading lady, Dimple Hayathi will have a pivotal role to play in the film.

Sharwanand is stepping into uncharted territory with his first-ever pan-India film, which was until now being referred to as #Sharwa38. He is teaming up with director Sampath Nandi, known for having delivered blockbusters before.

The film is being produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Lakshmi Radhamohan. The film, which is to be made on a lavish scale, boasts a top-notch technical team.

Set against the rugged backdrop of the North Telangana-Maharashtra border during the late 1960s, the film plunges viewers into a raw, violent world where power is everything and survival is soaked in blood. The story unfolds in a rural setting recreated with painstaking detail to reflect the texture and tone of that era — bringing to life a brutal time rarely depicted on Indian screens.

In preparation for this intense role, Sharwanand has undergone a striking transformation.

From top-tier production design by Kiran Kumar Manne, to powerful visuals by ace cinematographer Soundar Rajan S, and a riveting score by Bheems Ceciroleo, #Sharwa38 is aiming high on every technical front.

The makers have plans to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor