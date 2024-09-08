Shashank Arora Chooses Stories with Substance Over Salability in ‘Superboys of Malegaon

Actor Shashank Arora, who will be seen in “Superboys of Malegaon”, said that he is always looking for stories with a soul over salability. “Always looking for stories with a soul over salability and those who love telling them,” he said, when asked about how he chooses his roles.

He then went on to share about working with Reema Kagti, whom he tagged as a powerful filmmaker. “Reema is a powerful film maker and comes with all the clarity any actor could hope for. My second time with her after ‘Made In Heaven’ and it’s been an incredible experience. Can’t wait for you to watch the film,” he added.

The trailer of 'Superboys of Malegaon' was unveiled on Friday. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh. The film, set in the quaint town of Malegaon, Maharashtra, offers a narrative of dreams, friendship, and the filmmaking process, inspired by the real-life events of Nasir Sheikh.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the film is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover. The movie is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13, followed by a screening at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10. 'Superboys of Malegaon' will hit theatres in January 2025, with a subsequent streaming release on Prime Video.

Shashank was first seen in a supporting role in a film titled “Myoho,” which was released in 2012. He was then seen in “Titli”, which released in 2014. In 2016, he was seen in the film “Brahman Naman.” He gained the spotlight with his work in the 2017 film “Lipstick Under My Burkha”. Shashank also essayed the role of Shaad Amritsari in Nandita Das' “Manto” in 2018. In 2019, he was seen in the series “Made In Heaven” and was seen playing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother in “Bharat”.