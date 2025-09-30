Shashank Khaitan reveals how real-life encounters inspired Varun Dhawan’s character in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Mumbai, Sep 30 Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan has opened up about the inspiration behind Varun Dhawan’s character in the upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the director revealed that while the role draws from real-life personalities, much of the character’s cultured persona is actually a playful twist. Shashank added that audiences will see Varun’s quirky and unconventional antics when the film releases on October 2.

When asked where the idea for his cultured and emotionally expressive male lead came from, and whether it was inspired by real-life personalities, Shashank Khaitan shared, “I always draw from real people I meet. Certain qualities leave a mark on me, and I incorporate those into my characters. But to be honest, I wouldn’t say this film is that cultured—it’s more of a pun. A lot of what Varun's character does is actually far from cultured, and people will see that starting October 2nd.”

The director also opened up about how he finalized the star cast and shared his experience of working with Varun Dhawan once again.

“Well, to be honest, there was never really a choice when it came to Varun. We developed this story together—it was our idea from the start. So, it would’ve been awkward if I had taken this concept elsewhere. (laughs) But seriously, we genuinely enjoy working together. This is our third film, but it feels like we’ve spent far more time than that collaborating creatively. So, when this story came about, both lead actors were obvious choices for me. Now that the film is complete and just a few days away from release, I truly believe we couldn’t have asked for a better cast,” mention Khaitan.

Meanwhile, Shashank Khaitan’s latest offering “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. Set against the vibrant backdrop of a grand Indian wedding, the movie is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra, October 2, 2025.

