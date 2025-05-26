Shashank Khaitan’s OTT Debut: Neha Dhupia Joins Cast Of Single Papa Alongside Kunal Khemu

Shashank Khaitan who is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, is also set to soon make his OTT debut with Single Papa. The show was in the news earlier this year with Kunal Khemu being roped in. Following the news of Kunal being part of series, now as per sources, Neha Dhupia has been roped in for the series to play a pivotal role.

The shoot of the series is currently underway. A source close to the production revealed, “Neha Dhupia has joined to play one of the key leading parts in the show. The show is titled Single Papa, the shoot is currently in its final phase. This is Shashank’s first ever OTT project and is said to be slice of life family entertainer”.

Dhupia has recently made cameos in short films and reality shows, but this is her first long-format streaming role. The pairing between her and Kemmu, who has established himself in the OTT industry with roles in shows like Abhay, is said to be pivotal to the story and tone of the series. Single Papa is about a single dad dealing with life, parenting, and unforeseen relationships;

