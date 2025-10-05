Shashi Tharoor extends best wishes to 'Bison' actors Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan

New Delhi [India], October 5 : Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday had a special meeting with Malayalam actors Anupama Parameswaran and Rajisha Vijayan during his flight to Chennai.

Taking to his X handle, the Congress leader shared pictures that he took with the actors inside the flight, showing the trio sporting big smiles.

"Found myself on a flight to Chennai with two young stars of the Malayalam film industry, @anupamahere and @rajisha_vijayan. They were delightful company and I wish them all success in their upcoming release "Bison"!" Tharoor wrote on X as he extended best wishes to the actors for their upcoming film.

https://x.com/ShashiTharoor/status/1974752323844096173

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, 'Bison Kaalamaadan' also features Chiyaan Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram, in a significant role. In July, Dhruv shared a poster of the film, noting his return to theatres after six years.

"My return to Theatres after 6 long years. BISON will be taken across Tamil Nadu through @5starsenthil this Diwali. October 17th, 2025," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMP5UzXCr9Z/

The shooting kicked off in May last year in Chennai. Chiyaan Vikram gave a mahurat clap for the film.

The makers also unveiled the film's poster. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote on X, "'Bison' is ready to roar! Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios have joined forces to bring to you 'Bison Kaalamaadan'! With Mari Selvaraj steering the ship, and Dhruv Vikram, like you have never seen him before. Brace yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience!"

Presented by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios, 'Bison Kaalamaadan' promises an immersive experience that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit in the rich tapestry of Tamil Cinema, through the lens of Mari Selvaraj, reads a statement.

The film will be released on October 17.

