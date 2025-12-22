Shashi Tharoor inaugurates Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 in Rajgir, calls it "opportunity to carry forward tradition"

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], December 22 : Congress MP Shashi Tharoor inaugurated the Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 on Sunday, December 21. In an event held in Rajgir, Tharoor, along with Bihar governor Arif Mohammad, took part in the inauguration.

Speaking to the media, the Congress MP described such festivals as an opportunity to promote the tradition of discussing literature and ideas.

"Knowledge should not be limited to the classrooms, but also outside the university. The literature festival is an opportunity where we can carry forward this tradition by discussing literature and ideas," Tharoor told the media.

Shashi Tharoor also opened up about the development of the state of Bihar in line with the legacy of the Nalanda University.

"I have that the situation was not good. Nowadays, things are looking good. The essence of knowledge and heritage is still present. 20 years back, when our former President APJ Abdul Kalam spoke about reviving Nalanda, I wondered about its heritage. Now I have come to see the campus, to meet people and to interact with the students. It is a great matter of joy. Nalanda should be taken forward. There is no doubt about it. The government should extend full support," he shared.

Earlier in September, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha announced the upcoming edition of the Nalanda Literature Festival (NLF) 2025 in Mumbai.

Sinha, who graced the event as a chief guest, was also joined by singer Kailash Kher and actor Akhilendra Mishra, among others.

The Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 is being held from December 21-25, 2025, at the historic sites of Rajgir in Bihar, celebrating the confluence of legacy, language, and literature.

Besides celebrating the world of literature, the Nalanda Literature Festival will also mark the launch of the NLF website. Many guests from more than 10 Indian diaspora countries will attend the festival, making it a global celebration of India's intellectual, cultural, and literary heritage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor