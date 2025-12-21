Shatrugan Sinha wishes birthday to 'complete entertainer' Govinda as he turns a year older

Mumbai, Dec 21 Bollywood actor Govinda turned a year older on Sunday. Celebrating the occasion, veteran actor and politician Shatrugan Sinha penned a lovely social media post for the "complete entertainer".

Calling Govinda "an actor par excellence, and a fine human being", Shatrugan wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Birthday wishes for our friend & favorite, a complete entertainer, an actor par excellence, a fine human being #Govinda. God Bless this evergreen actor abundantly always. Profound regards to the family. #BirthdayWishes (sic)."

Shatrugan also uploaded two photos with Govinda from various phases of their lives.

Shatrugan and Govinda have shared the screen multiple times in several movies.

Their first collaboration was back in 1979 in Subhash Ghai's "Gautam Govinda". The project also stars Shashi Kapoor, Moushumi Chatterjee, Aruna Irani, Vijay Arora, Nirupa Roy, Premnath, and Madan Puri in pivotal roles, along with others.

In 1986, the actors once again came together for "Ilzaam", which has been directed by Shibu Mitra.

While Shatrughan plays Inspector Suraj Prasad in the drama, Govinda is seen as a poor orphan, Ajay Kumar.

Three years later released "Aakhri Baazi" in 1989. Govinda essays a character named Ram Kumar in the action crime thriller, while Shatrughan graces the screen as Prashant Kumar.

On Friday, Govinda was seen embracing his signature charm from the 90s as he celebrated his sister Kaamini Khanna’s birthday.

In the video posted by Kaamini on social media, she was seen cutting the cake alongside brother Govinda. Blowing out birthday candles with his sister, Govinda sang the birthday song in his signature style.

“My birthday celebration with chichi Bhaiyya I lov u. My bro god bless you #birthday #enjoyment #instagramreels #instagram #reels #insta #enjoyment #sister," the caption on the clip read.

Govinda’s elder sister, Kaamini, works as a writer, music director, singer, and astrologer.

