Shatrughan Sinha extends heartfelt wishes to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani for Anant-Radhika's 'wedding of the millennium'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Shatrugan Sinha recently penned a heartfelt note for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who got married on July 12.

The actor-turned-politician who couldn't attend the celebrations took to his X account to share a series of pictures from the wedding celebrations.

Expressing his warm wishes to the family, the veteran actor penned a long note that read, "It has been a month of 'events' with #Sonakshi & Zaheer 'Wedding of the Century' followed up with 'The Most Talked About Wedding of The Millennium' #AnantAmbani & #RadhikaMerchant it was the record making & record breaking marriage in totality & true sense as the who's who of the country & worldwide were there from films, sports, social & political world."

It has been a month of 'events' with #Sonakshi & Zaheer 'Wedding of the Century' followed up with 'The Most Talked About Wedding of The Millennium' #AnantAmbani & #RadhikaMerchant it was the record making & record breaking marriage in totality & true sense as the who's who of… pic.twitter.com/DMejwIVRzY— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 15, 2024

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The ceremony was attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featuring luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her style and grace. For her vidaai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The Ambani family hosted a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 marking another chapter in their lavish celebrations, with prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor gracing the occasion.

For Shubh Aashirwad's look, Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride.

Anant and Radhika's 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception took place on July 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor