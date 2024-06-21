Shatrughan Sinha Poses with Sonakshi Sinha’s Would-Be Husband Zaheer Iqbal Ahead of Their Wedding (Watch Video)

Sonakshi Sinha is set to marry her longtime boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal on July 23, 2024. Speculations arose recently suggesting that Sonakshi's family, particularly her mother Poonam and brother Luv, were not supportive of her decision, with rumors even circulating that they had unfollowed her on Instagram and might not attend the wedding. Amid of these rumours Sonakshi Sinha's mother Poonam's father Shatrughan was spotted with soon to be Son-In-law, Zaheer Iqbal on Thursday night.

In video, Shatrughan was seen all smiling with Zaheer Iqbal. While Poonam and Sonakshi left, Zaheer and Shatrughan Sinha smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the complex.

Notably, Shatrughan was seen with soon-to-be son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal for the first time ahead of Sonakshi's wedding. Both Shatrughan and Zaheer hugged and posed in front of the paparazzi. Shatrughan was seen smiling and even obliged to the request of paparazzi, saying ‘Khamosh!’

On Sinha family not attending Sonakshi-Zaheer wedding father Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi's father, has refuted these rumors in an interview with Zoom. He categorically stated that he will indeed be attending the wedding, emphasizing, "Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?" He expressed his support for Sonakshi and Zaheer, mentioning that they make a lovely couple and should embark on their life journey together.