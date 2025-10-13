Shatrughan Sinha remembers late cinema legend Kishore Kumar on death anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 13 Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha is remembering the late cinema legend Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary.

On Monday, the actor-politician took to his, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in the memory of the legend who defined Hindi cinema with his work in music, acting and storytelling.

He wrote, “Remembering with love & fondness a 'complete entertainer'/ 'show man' supremely multi talented, singer, performer, actor, filmmaker, lyricist, musician & what not #KishoreKumar. His vast volumes of evergreen gems are a treasure which are cherished & loved even today, tomorrow & forever. Long Live Kishore Da! #DeathAnniversary”.

Kishore Kumar is widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most versatile talents. He came to Mumbai with his elder brother Ashok Kumar, who is considered the 1st superstar of Hindi cinema. Kishore Kumar began his career as an actor in ‘Shikari’ and gained prominence with ‘Ladki’. As a playback singer, his breakthrough came with ‘Chhod Do Aanchal’ from ‘Paying Guest’ and later ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ from ‘Aradhana’, marking his rise as the voice of Rajesh Khanna.

His acting credits include films like ‘Padosan’, ‘Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi’, and ‘Half Ticket’. As a filmmaker, he directed ‘Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein’. He was known for his unique voice modulation, comic timing, and experimental compositions, he recorded over 2,600 songs across multiple Indian languages and received eight Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer.

As for Shatrughan Sinha, the senior actor, who is an alum of Film and Television Institute of India, entered politics in the 1990s. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and served as a Member of Parliament for Patna Sahib.

Sinha held the post of Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and later Shipping under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He later joined the Indian National Congress in 2019 and is currently associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

