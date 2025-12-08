Shatrughan Sinha remembers with "immense love" his "first hero" Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : On the 90th birth anniversary of legendary actor Dharmendra, Bollywood actors and fans are pouring in tributes, remembering the life and legacy of the iconic star.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha remembered his "first hero", calling him his "elder brother". "Remembering with immense love & fondness my 'first hero' & 'people's hero' in true sense, like a dear elder brother @aapkadharam..You have left behind a huge vacuum no one can ever fill. You are truly irreplaceable. You will live in our hearts forever. Long Live Dharamji! #BirthAnniversary," he wrote on X.

Remembering with immense love & fondness my 'first hero' & 'people's hero' in true sense, like a dear elder brother @aapkadharam You have left behind a huge vacuum no one can ever fill. You are truly irreplaceable. You will live in our hearts forever. Long Live Dharamji!… pic.twitter.com/4kPKCnke5d— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 8, 2025

Legendary actor Dharmendra carved a place in Indian cinema with his unforgettable performances, charm, and enduring screen presence over six decades. The legendary actor, famously known as Bollywood's 'He-Man,' passed away on November 24, 2025. After his demise, Shatrughan Sinha paid an emotional tribute him.

Shatrughan shared nostalgic moments with Dharmendra on X, accompanying them with a heartfelt note, that read, "Heart broken, pained & deeply saddened by the passing away of our dearest family friend, our elder brother, people's hero, @aapkadharm.""Most loved, son of the soil, pride of Punjab /Maharashtra a 'Bharat Ratna" in true sense, down to earth, kind & a humble human being. He will be remembered forever for his great contributions to the film industry/ cinema. A personality in totality an era of 'He Man/Star' has gone. My first 'Hero' & People's Hero' in the film industry is no more. It is an irreparable & irreplaceable loss to all of us & the entire film industry. Strength to the family, friends, well wishers & fans in these traumatic times. Om Shanti," he concluded.

Earlier, a prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held by the Deol family on Thursday at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End, Bandra, where eminent members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their respects. Among those present were Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and several other industry figures who joined in remembering the late actor.

Now, the family is celebrating his birthday with his fans, honouring his legacy and enduring influence in Hindi cinema.

