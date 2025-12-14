Shatrughan Sinha says 'You are truly missed' as he remembers showman Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 14 Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha remembered the 'greatest showman' Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt social media post.

Calling him a great source of inspiration, Shatrughan wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, "Forever in our hearts, thinking of you today, 'the greatest showman' legendary & best #RajKapoor the great source of inspiration for me always. (sic)"

Shatrughan further recalled his working experience with Raj Kapoor in the 1976 actioner "Khaan Dost".

"Reminiscing about working together in 'Khan Dost' You are truly missed. Profound regards to the great Kapoor family. Long Live Raj Kapoor! #BirthAnniversary", he added.

Directed by Dulal Guha, "Khaan Dost" shares the tale of Ramdin Pandey (Played by Raj Kapoor), a naive and simple-minded constable in Nasik, who struggles to make ends meet. His life takes an unexpected turn when a notorious inmate named Rehmat Khan (Played by Shatrughan) talks him into aiding an escape.

The project further features Mithu Mukherjee, Yogeeta Bali, Satyendra Kapoor, Sulochana Latkar, Asit Sen, Jagdish Raj, Maruti, and Chandulal in significant roles, along with others.

The eldest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, made his acting debut at the young age of 10 with the 1935 film "Inquilab".

In 1948, the showman went on to find his own banner, R. K. Films, and made his directional debut with the musical drama "Aag". Besides him, the movie also starred Nargis, Premnath, and Kamini Kaushal.

Inspired by Charlie Chaplin, Raj Kapoor played characters based on The Tramp in many of his films, such as "Awaara" (1951), "Shree 420" (1955), and "Mera Naam Joker" (1970).

Recognizing his contribution to Indian cinema, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 1971.

In addition to this, he was also bestowed with India's highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 1988.

Raj Kapoor's grandchildren, Kareena, Ranbir, and Karisma, continue to rule Bollywood with their powerful performances.

