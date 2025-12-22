Shatrughan Sinha shares glimpses from his special day

Mumbai, Dec 22 Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha recently hosted a meet-up at his place for a “special day”. On Monday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a series of pictures from the event.

In the pictures, he can be seen with Subhash Ghai, his daughter Sonakshi Sinha, her husband Zaheer Iqbal, and others.

He wrote, “It was a great evening just a few days back when my family & close friends came to meet greet & God Bless me for my special day. All time best friend, from FTII, guide from my struggle days, legendary filmmaker @Subhashghai1 his graceful wife Rehana bhabhi, ace filmmaker @rgsippy with his elegant wife @kiranjoneja dear family friends, co- founders #ITA #ShashiRanjan & his charming wife #AnuRanjan filmmaker, scriptwriter #RumiJaffery & his wife, our dear friend, actress & good neighbour #AnjuMahendroo”.

Earlier, Shatrughan Sinha remembered the 'greatest showman' Raj Kapoor on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt social media post.

Calling him a great source of inspiration, Shatrughan wrote on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, "Forever in our hearts, thinking of you today, 'the greatest showman' legendary & best #RajKapoor the great source of inspiration for me always (sic)".

He further recalled his working experience with Raj Kapoor in the 1976 actioner "Khaan Dost". "Reminiscing about working together in 'Khan Dost' You are truly missed. Profound regards to the great Kapoor family. Long Live Raj Kapoor! #BirthAnniversary", he added.

Directed by Dulal Guha, ‘Khaan Dost’ shares the tale of Ramdin Pandey (Played by Raj Kapoor), a naive and simple-minded constable in Nasik, who struggles to make ends meet. His life takes an unexpected turn when a notorious inmate named Rehmat Khan (Played by Shatrughan) talks him into aiding an escape.

Raj Kapoor made his acting debut at the young age of 10 with the 1935 film ‘Inquilab’.

