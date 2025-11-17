Shatrughan Sinha visits Hema Malini to offer wishes for Dharmendra's speedy recovery

Mumbai, Nov 17 Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha paid a visit to Hema Malini and offered warm wishes for Dharmendra's speedy recovery following his massive health scare.

He was accompanied by his better half, Poonam Sinha, during the visit.

Shatrughan took to his official X (previously known as Twitter) handle and dropped a few sneak peeks from the meet.

Wishing Dharmendra a speedy recovery, Shatrughan wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema (sic)."

"Our prayers are with them all & we inquired about 'his' our elder brother's & the family's wellbeing too (sic)," he added.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was recently discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, is believed to be stable now, continuing his recovery at home.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Dr. Rajiv Sharma from the Breach Candy Hospital revealed that the 'He-Man' of Bollywood has been sent home after receiving the necessary treatment.

Updating on the 89-year-old actor’s health, he said, “Dharmendra ji has gone from the hospital with full satisfaction. His family has taken him home. Everything has been arranged for him.”

“He is in a stable condition. I request the public not to spread the false news but instead pray for his recovery so that he can celebrate his next birthday with pride," he added.

Dr. Pratit Samdani went on to share, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged. His recovery and treatment will continue at home.”

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathlessness. During his hospital stay, he was visited by his family members, including his wife Hema and sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Additionally, many bigwigs from the industry, such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda, also stopped by to check on the veteran actor.

