Shawn Levy reveals what taught him to maintain secrecy, enigma for ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’

Los Angeles, April 28 Director Shawn Levy has two colossal project line-up, and naturally things need to be kept under the wraps. With both ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 and ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ on the horizon, the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director knows how to keep a secret or two.

“‘Stranger Things’ taught me to keep my mouth shut”, Levy said at Tuesday’s Broadway opening of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ in New York City.

He has been part of the ‘Stranger Things’ family as an executive producer since Season 1, including directing episodes in Seasons 3 and 4. So when Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry approached him about ‘The First Shadow’ play, which is now playing on Broadway, he was intrigued, reports ‘Variety’.

He told ‘Variety’, “So I’m really grateful for that because I kept the Ryan Gosling news and the title and release date of my ‘Star Wars’ movie pretty damn quiet for a long time. So I’m quite proud of myself and grateful to ‘Stranger Things’ for making me shut my mouth”.

He further mentioned, “When you have people like that who are at the top of their game in the theater world, we knew we would be in good hands. You just want to bet on that talent and bet on those instincts. And we were immensely rewarded because they found a way to take the iconic stories that we established on the show and find depth and entry points that aren’t in the show. So it sits side by side as a companion piece”.

Following the conclusion of ‘Stranger Things’ on Netflix later this year, ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ will release May 28, 2027, with Ryan Gosling in the lead role and Jonathan Tropper (‘The Adam Project’) attached as writer.

