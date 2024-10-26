Shawn Mendes gives fans peek into his phone, says he keeps David Beckham, Brad Pitt screenshots

Washington [US], October 26 : Actor Shawn Mendes recently opened up about his personal life, revealing some intriguing screenshots from his phone. Among the snapshots are photos of heartthrobs David Beckham and Brad Pitt, as well as heartwarming images of puppies.

"Here's David Beckham leaving the airport," Shawn explained, holding up a photo for his viewers, adding "This is him at a party," as per E! News.

The singer, known for his hits like 'Treat You Better,' also humorously shared why he has a picture of Brad Pitt saved.

"I was looking for a good jacket," he quipped, adding a lighthearted touch to his reveal.

Mendes, 26, also showcased a picture of American rock climber Alex Honnold, joking, "This is his hand. Those are the thickness of his fingers. You've never seen fingers that thick in your life, for sure."

Alongside these celebrity snapshots, Shawn shared images of dogs from his pet's daycare, both of which looked incredibly cute, as per E! News.

Fans were not only entertained by Shawn's candid phone tour but also by his fashion choicea snug shirt featuring the phrase "I feel love."

One fan commented, "I canttttt with the baby tee," while another playfully noted, "Me when I put on my t-shirt from the 6th grade."

Shawn also took a moment to discuss his feelings about his ex, Camila Cabello. Responding to a comment about their strong bond, he said, "No we don't," highlighting the depth of their relationship. When pressed for clarification, he expressed his annoyance at the ongoing speculation surrounding their connection, saying, "I'm usually pretty good at just watching all the 'noise go by,' but lately it's been kinda bugging me," as per E! News.

In true Mendes fashion, he emphasized the importance of open communication with his fans, acknowledging the challenge of being honest online.

"It can be pretty intimidating to come online and be honest and vulnerable considering how quickly our words can be twisted and used against us," he shared.

Nevertheless, he remains grateful for his supporters, stating, "All the rest is just noise."

