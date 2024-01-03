Shawn Mendes talks about experiencing "lows of life" in 2023

Washington [US], January 3 : Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes shared a contemplative remark on social media accompanied by a video of himself freely singing on a harmonium, reported People.

"Over the last year i spent a lot of time singing like this.. I found that in moments of extreme anxiety or fear if i sat down with my harmonium and allowed myself with full trust to sing whatever came out it would often ease the pain," Mendes, 25, wrote.

He continued, "It felt so difficult at first to let myself sing without needing perfection but after a while i actually started to fall in love with the dance between the 'right' and the 'wrong' notes ... i realized there were only moments of bliss and euphoria from the 'right' notes BECAUSE of the 'wrong' notes. The only reason i can sing in key is because i've learned to listen."

The 'Stitches' singer also stated that the most important lesson he learnt in 2023 was "to accept and welcome the lows of life."

"Not to constantly need to change or fix something in order to feel high again, because i know if i really slow down and listen when i'm low there's always something to hear," he concluded.

Mendes has already spoken out about his mental health. He cancelled the Wonder: World Tour dates in July 2022 to focus on his mental health.

Mendes said it's "been a lot of work" untangling his emotions, but he believes the process is working and is grateful for the assistance he's received.

Since then, the singer has been spotted getting his workout on as he runs in Los Angeles canyons and leaves the gym soaking wet, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor