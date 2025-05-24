Shazahn Padamsee Wedding: Actress to Wear a Manish Malhotra Creation on Her Big Day? Here's What We Know

Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia are all set to tie the knot on June 5. Ahead of the big day, netizens are waiting with bated breath to know interesting deets about the bride-to-be's outfit, whether it would be a Sabyasachi, a Falguni Shane Peacock, or Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla! Though the wedding ceremony will be low-key, the Housefull 2 actress will ensure to embrace a high-glam statement, with elements of her mother's cherished pieces that hold deep emotional value and family history, making them a meaningful addition to her big day.

For the wedding, buzz is rife that the Rocket Singh actress will be wearing a custom creation by Manish Malhotra, a designer she has always admired. Besides this, her sangeet look will also be designed by the celebrated designer, wherein she will embrace an urban-glam statement with hints of aesthetic elements.

Apart from her outfits, we also know that she will be styling herself for the wedding, with inputs from her few friends. Ahead of her wedding day, Shazahn has already been closely involved in curating each look, ensuring that her choices and details reflect her taste and create an extension of her personality. Daughter of Sharon Prabhakar and the late Alyque Padamsee, Shazahn got engaged to Ashish Kanakia in November last year. While her engagement glimpses were dreamy beyond measure, her wedding moments are sure to be straight out of a fairytale!