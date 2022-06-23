Shazia Samji to choreograph Ananya Pandey in 'Liger'

Mumbai, June 23 Shazia Samji, who rose to fame through TV reality show 'Dance Plus', has choreographed many dance numbers and now with Piyush Bhagat she is all set to choreograph a song for Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey-starrer 'Liger'.

She says: "I and Piyush (Bhagat) are really excited about our new release that is all lined up and we are very thrilled as our next choreography would be for the song of the movie 'Liger' in which I'll get to work with Ananya."

'Liger' is an upcoming movie which is all set to release in theatres on August 25. The movie features Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey.

While discussing their next project Shazia also reveals: "I and Piyush are also looking forward to the choreography of our next project for the movie 'Bhediya' starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. We are glad that hook steps choreographed by us are all over the social media trending above 1 million plus views. We can't wait for everyone to see our upcoming project."

