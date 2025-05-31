"She answered them truthfully and vocally...": Anupam Kher praises Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for honest answers at 100-day event

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Anupam Kher, who took part in the Delhi government's special event, '100 Din Seva Ke', to mark 100 days of BJP governance in the capital, praised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for answering public concerns openly and honestly.

While speaking to ANI, Kher shared that the questions he raised during his interaction with the CM were collected from his own network of friends, relatives, and people living in Delhi. He said the issues he brought up reflected the voices of the citizens.

"My questions were the questions of the public of Delhi... I collected the questions from my relatives, friends, and other people of Delhi. She (Delhi CM Rekha Gupta) answered them truthfully and vocally... I hope that what she spoke about today with truth resonates even after four years of her completion," Kher told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Kher sat down with the Delhi CM, where she shared details about the work done by her government in the first 100 days. During the conversation, the Delhi CM also tore into her predecessor, saying that they had claimed to be common people who became greedy for power, while her government was working on the streets among the people.

"When the movement started from Ramlila Maidan, thousands and lakhs of people joined it. I joined too, and others also joined... Everyone supported it, thinking something better would happen in Delhi and the country. Those people who used to say that they are not greedy for power became so greedy that they could not see anything except power. My cabinet, our MLAs, and all the public representatives continuously work on the streets among the people..."

The Delhi CM also criticized the previous AAP government for questioning the valor of the Armed Forces. Speaking with actor Anupam Kher, Rekha Gupta said, "I feel very sad when I think about those people who used to sit in the chair (of Chief Minister) and raised questions on the Indian Armed Forces and used to join hands with the enemies of the nation... Operation Sindoor increased the respect for women. I thank PM Modi for that... All the women of the nation salute the armed forces for destroying the terrorist sites in enemy territory..." She added that the bravery shown by the armed forces had strengthened the pride of Indian women. "Together we bow down to those who have shown bravery in Operation Sindoor," she said.

Later, she recited a poem titled "I Am Sindoor Too." "I am patient in silence, I am brave in challenge. Yes, I am Sindoor too. I am the slaughterer of terrorists, I am the limit of courage, I am Jeevan Daatri, I am Sahar's Sakshi, I am Vermilion. I am the gift of every daughter-in-law. I am India's tomorrow, and today I am Hindustani modesty. Yes, I am Sindoor."

