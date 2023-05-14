"She inspires me to be a better person," says Pooja Hegde about her mother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 14 : On the occasion of Mother's Day, Pooja Hegde expressed her gratitude and admiration for her mother's unwavering support.

Her career in the entertainment industry began with modelling, and ever since her mother has been her supporter and mentor. Pooja's road to success has been significantly shaped by Lata Hegde's constant support and faith in her aspirations.

Reflecting on her mother's pivotal role in her life, Pooja shared, "She inspires me to be a better person. My mom's faith in me motivated me to achieve everything that I've done over the years. I really hope I can make all her dreams come true."

She further emphasised that it is important to be thankful to mothers as they do a lot for their children. "I feel many times we don't tell our moms a thank you enough because they really do a lot for us, and that's why I feel Mother's Day is great to have as they make our lives so cushioned," shared the 'Cirkus' actress.

"I remember when I had moved out and moved into my new house, there was so much to do, my mom was already taking care of things and I never had to think about it. This Mother's Day, I hope everyone makes their mother feel really special," she added.

On the work front, Pooja is all set to star alongside the charismatic Mahesh Babu in the eagerly awaited Telugu-language action drama film '#SSMB28'.

