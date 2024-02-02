She is a fun-loving and exciting person”, Prerna Lisa on her quirky character in Badi Heroine Banti Hai

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released its rom-com series, Badi Heroine Banti Hai chronicles the riveting story of Kajal, a young, ambitious girl from Ludhiana who comes to Bombay as an intern at the renowned fashion couture firm Veer Singhania Designs. Having been fired by her boss Advait Singhania on the first day of her job, Kajal’s life takes an unexpected and a rather surprising turn as she gets announced as the company's heir based on the will of Advait's recently deceased father, Mr. Veer Singhania. Amidst the thrill of a suspenseful murder and the shine of the high-end glamorous world, passion blooms in her life with the entrance of Advait. Along with featuring Rajeev Siddhartha, Nehal Chudasama, and Utkarsh Kohli in pivotal roles, the series also stars Prerna Lisa who essays the character of Kajal.

Exploring the nuances of her character, Prerna Lisa gave insight by unfolding its different layers. She shared, “Kajal Bakshi is a small-town girl who travels to Mumbai to pursue her dreams. She is a courageous and hardworking girl who manages everything on her own. She is not afraid of anyone, no matter how high the authority. Being a truthful person, she believes in honesty. With all of these fantastic attributes, she is also quite funny, quirky, and at times clumsy. Overall, she is a fun-loving and exciting character.”

Adding to this, she further gave a sneak peek into the fun BTS moments from the sets. “I recall one instance in which I was meant to perform an emotional scene, but the DOP sir was joking around and making me laugh. I had to literally request him to cut down on the jokes as it was distracting me during an important scene. It was a very funny moment altogether,” she shared.