“She Is a National Talent There’s Very Few Like Here”: Varun Dhawan Showers Praise on Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra is having a year to remember. Fresh off her National Award win for Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery, the actor is once again making headlines — this time for her striking presence in the trailer of Karan Johar’s upcoming entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Playing the role of Ananya, Sanya has left audiences pleasantly surprised, with many calling her look and vibe “never-seen-before.”

While the film features a star-studded line-up with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, it’s Sanya who's leaving a mark with her presence and performance. Social media reactions have been pouring in, praising the freshness and spark she brings to the screen.

Adding to the excitement was Varun Dhawan’s playful banter at the launch. With a laugh, he teased her saying, “Why did you say no to me, Sanya? Is it because you are a National Award winner?” The lighthearted remark not only celebrated her recent recognition but also underscored the admiration her co-stars hold for her craft. Varun went on to praise Sanya wholeheartedly, adding: “I want to work lots more more more with her and I think she’s someone who’s just like a national talent. Very few of these come through and she’s one of them. She’s just amazing. Thank you.”

Her association with acclaimed projects like Sam Bahadur and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which has also won National Award, Sanya continues to ride high. With an exciting action-comedy slated to go on floors later this year, she is proving her ability to balance meaningful cinema with mainstream magic. And now, with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Sanya Malhotra is set to surprise, dazzle, and shine all over again—cementing her position as one of the most versatile and refreshing talents in Hindi cinema today.