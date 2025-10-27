"She is beloved by her husband": Tom Hanks pens sweet birthday wish for Rita Wilson

Los Angeles [US], October 27 : Actor Tom Hanks took a moment to celebrate the "beautiful woman" in his life, his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, on her 69th birthday.

The 'Forrest Gump' actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a picture of his wife smiling after a swim in the ocean, along with an adorable note.

In his caption, he wrote, "This beautiful woman celebrates her birthday TODAY. She is beloved by her husband. Happy Birthday, @ritawilson!"

The couple, who have been together for over four decades, tied the knot in 1988 and have two sons, Chester 'Chet' Hanks, 35, and Truman Theodore Hanks, 29. Hanks is also father to Colin Hanks, 47, and Elizabeth Hanks, 43, from his previous marriage to the late Samantha Lewes.

According to People, Tom and Rita first met in 1981 on the set of the television show 'Bosom Buddies.' They initially became friends before beginning a romantic relationship, and made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in 1986.

Over the years, both have frequently expressed their admiration and love for each other. On Tom's 67th birthday in 2023, Wilson posted a loving message for him on Instagram, calling him her "lover, best friend, and family."

"Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children," she wrote. "He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh every day for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy happy birthday my love!"

Earlier this year, when they celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary, Hanks shared a sweet photo of the two from a vacation, writing, "37 years married. Today! Love you, Mrs."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hanks will be seen reprising his iconic voice role as Woody, the cowboy toy hero from Pixar's beloved 'Toy Story' franchise, in 'Toy Story 5,' which is expected to release in 2026.

