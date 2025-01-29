"She is exaggerating it": Cancer survivor Rozlyn Khan accuses Hina Khan of using cancer journey for publicity stunt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : Rozlyn Khan, a Stage 4 breast cancer survivor, recently spoke out about Hina Khan's public statements regarding her cancer journey, accusing the actress of exaggerating and using her treatment for publicity.

Rozlyn, known for being vocal about her cancer journey, expressed concerns over some of Hina Khan's claims, particularly regarding the duration of her surgery. Hina had reportedly stated that her surgery lasted 15 hours instead of the initially expected seven to eight hours.

In an interview with ANI, Rozlyn said, "I am not trying to hurt anyone. I have no problem with Hina Khan, but I have an issue with her statement."

She added, "I don't know if she made that comment to promote something, but she mentioned that her surgery was supposed to last 7-8 hours but ended up taking 15 hours. That's shocking to me because I myself am a survivor of stage 4 breast cancer. The hospital where Hina had her surgery is the same one where I had mine. The doctor she went to is the same doctor I had. In fact, Hina is at stage 3. Dr Mandar Nadkarni, who works at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, is the doctor who operated on me, and he performs surgeries on all the serious patients."

Rozlyn revealed that she even attempted to reach out to the doctor for clarification but received no response.

"I feel she is exaggerating, and the doctor did not respond to me. I think she made a wrong statement, and now she's avoiding it. And think about the impact of this statement on cancer patients. Any female preparing for breast surgery will now be afraid thinking that if the doctor says 3-4 hours, it might turn into 15-20 hours. Such misinterpretations are harmful to cancer patients," she said in an interview with ANI.

Rozlyn also slammed those who sensationalise cancer treatments and create false narratives, saying, "Today, 40-50 per cent of the media is paid. How can a cancer patient afford to spend so much money on media?"

She further highlighted the issue of the social stigma surrounding cancer, noting, "Some people can't even afford wigs because during treatment, their hair falls out. Look at Sonali Bendre, Manisha Koirala, or even me, I went out with a shaved head. At that time, people used to make fun of me, saying it was the result of my karma. People think of cancer as a curse. So, normalizing such things is crucial, but Hina is doing the exact opposite."

Rozlyn also expressed frustration over Hina's actions during her cancer treatment.

"Cancer patients are advised about social distancing during treatment, but Hina went to Bigg Boss even while undergoing chemotherapy. It's surprising that a major platform like Bigg Boss allowed a cancer patient to be part of the show," she said.

She emphasised that she is not seeking publicity for her cancer journey, pointing out the high costs associated with cancer treatment.

"I'm still undergoing cancer treatment, which is very expensive. I'm at the hospital almost every day for MRI scans, PET scans, and blood tests. Do you think I would spend money calling paid media to interview me? Instead, I'd rather meet a patient and help them financially," she said.

Despite her personal experience, Rozlyn made it clear that this wasn't a personal attack on Hina, but rather an important conversation about the role of public figures in cancer awareness.

"I've never met Hina Khan, and I don't think there's anything about her that would make me want to meet her. This is not a personal agenda, but it raises an important question about how we view cancer. Is it a sympathy issue, a disease, a social issue, or is it just being used for publicity?" she said.

Rozlyn wrapped up her statements with a message on the real responsibility of public figures in spreading cancer awareness, "Cancer is a social issue. Before I had cancer, I was only concerned about myself. But when you survive such a serious illness, you realize the importance of helping others. Using cancer for publicity is a despicable thing. Some people view cancer as something to be used for publicity, and that's the lowest thing anyone can do."

Earlier this week, Rozlyn Khan took to her social media to express her thoughts about the ongoing publicity stunts in the cancer treatment space.

She wrote, "Hunger for limelight can take you anywhere, I heard, and it's proven by a few so-called celebrities! Things were planned around your new releases quite well... Congratulations, #hinakhan. Please share details of the treatment you went through for fellow cancer patients and survivors, so oncologists can discuss it in the future."

She continued, "Every day, a Hina dies without treatment, so what difference does it make? If these people print it, they'll just print lies!"

Rozlyn then called out Hina's PR efforts, saying, "I'm sorry your PR activities aren't getting you any sympathy because you were showing off too much during your treatment. Better luck next time with such PR stunts! Chill out, if you don't have any sympathy for cancer patients, that's fine. But here, society hasn't done anything significant for cancer patients either."

She further expressed her frustration, saying, "Sometimes it's karma, sometimes it's Ayurvedic remedies, sometimes it's black magic... it's too much of this. I might not have 20 million, but even 2 million is enough for cancer awareness! People trust me more than these gimmicks. Should I also start giving false remedies or sensational statements to make news? No, cancer patients die, and I cannot play with the lives of those who have been so close to death. I won't indulge in any drama, nor will I let it happen around me with cancer. Thank you to everyone for being my support!"

Earlier, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Taking to Instagram, she said, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor gained recognition for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

