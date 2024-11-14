"She is godparent to my daughters": Ryan Reynolds on Taylor Swift's relationship with his children

Washington [US], November 14 : Actor Ryan Reynolds opened up about Taylor Swift's relationship with his kids and what special bond she shares with his daughters, reported E! News.

Recently, the singer revealed that she is their godmother, Reynolds clarified with whom she shares this bond among his and Blake Lively's four children, daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and son Olin.

"She is the godparent to my daughters," said the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star.

He added how special he feels about Taylor Swift's bond with his family, "I need that one on my gravestone actually."

Back in July, Taylor shared that she was the godmother to Blake and Ryan's kids while asking her fans to watch Ryan's 'Deadpool & Wolverine' ahead of the film's opening weekend.

"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich," she wrote in an Instagram Story.

She added in her post while praising Ryan's character in the film, saying, "Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted in the audience at Taylor Swift's second Eras Tour concert in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.

In a TikTok video recorded by a concertgoer, the couple was seen in matching black apparel throughout the concert, with Blake Lively, 37, wearing a wrist full of friendship bracelets and Reynolds, 48, standing directly behind her with his hands on her hips.

"This is adorable," the TikTok caption read.

After attending the concert, he shared a rave review of her concert. "The main reason I'll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways," the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram on October 31. "And in 2024, (where that feeling is scarce as hell) it's a special and incredibly rare thing."

Describing the show as "an athletic event and a collective cultural phenomenon," as well as "gigantic but intimate," Ryan said, "To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn't physically possible and even if it were, you can't just get tickets last minute," according to E! News.

