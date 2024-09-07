"She is magic": Shahid Kapoor's birthday post for wife Mira is all things love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post is dedicated to his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, who turned a year older on Saturday.

Making Mira feel special on her special day, Shahid dropped several beautiful images of Mira and penned a heartfelt note in which he called her "magic"

"She is magic. She is beautiful inside out. She is strong , she is loving and her smile lights up my heart. This birthday girl is all mine and I can't believe my luck. Happy birthday you beautiful thing. May god bless you always and forever my love," he wrote.

Netizens and members of the film industry also extended best wishes to Mira on her birthday.

"Happy happy Mira," actor Neha Dhupia commented.

Actor Athiya Shetty took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy birthday Mira. Lots of love and happiness."

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, is all set to entrall the audience with his new avatar in the upcoming film 'Deva'.

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Deva' will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

In the movie, Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur 'Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama.

