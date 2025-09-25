"She is Manhandling Me": Ashnoor Kaur and Farhana Bhatt Get Into Heated Fight in Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 19 is filled with lots of drama and controversies, in recent promo major fight can be seen between Ashnoor and Farhana Bhatt. New promo released by makers was filled with t fierce arguments and clashes between the housemates. Especially the clash between Ashnoor Kaur and Farhana Bhatt grabbed the audience's attention. In the beginning of the new promo, it was shown that Bigg Boss welcomes the contestants to the restaurant. After this, the family members enjoyed a splendid party. All the contestants were seen dancing hard and having fun. There was an atmosphere of happiness and excitement in the house.

Amidst the fun, the contestants were called for the captaincy task. It saw all the contestants fighting each other for the seats. In the promo it is clear that Ashnoor is sitting on a chair while Abhishek comes and tries to knock her down. Tension increased in the house and started an argument between the contestants. The video also saw a heated argument between Farhana and Ashnoor in which Farhana said, Ashnoor is manhandling me . Both these contestants left no stone unturned in keeping their point. After this confrontation in the house, the atmosphere became more tense.

Fans have become quite active on social media regarding this promo. Viewers said that the episode of Ashnoor Aur Farhana Ki Bhidant Par Apni Rai Di Aur Kaha Ki Is Hafta Ka is quite exciting.