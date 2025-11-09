“She Is Probably the Most Bankable and Famous Person From India": Sabyasachi Mukherjee On Deepika Padukone

At a recent Global Leadership Summit, two of India’s most celebrated creative icons — Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi Mukherjee — came together for a session that beautifully captured the essence of India’s growing global influence in art, fashion, and cinema. The conversation, which revolved around leadership, creativity, and cultural identity, offered a rare moment of mutual admiration between two pioneers who have redefined Indian storytelling on the world stage.

During the discussion, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Founder and Creative Director of the luxury fashion house Sabyasachi, spoke about Deepika with deep respect and affection, calling her the most bankable and the most famous person from India.

He said, “The fact is that, you know, she is probably the most bankable and the most famous person from India and you know, when we see her at the Olympics, when we see her at the Oscars, I don't think there's a greater brand ambassador or a culture ambassador for the country and I think Deepika should officially represent a whole lot of us in some of the biggest stages all over the world because, I think, that kind of representation matters and I hope Deepika you continue do that more and more and more"

His words reflected not only his admiration for Deepika’s global stature but also her role in redefining how India is perceived internationally as well as being instrumental in growing influence for India, its representations as she paves way for more Indian representation, globally in all avenues - global luxury, high fashion or even important discourse. From representing India at prestigious platforms like Cannes and the Academy Awards to championing mental health and women empowerment, Deepika has consistently used her influence for impact beyond cinema.

At the summit, their exchange wasn’t just about fashion or fame — it was about cultural leadership. Deepika Padukone, as Sabyasachi aptly put it, is not just a star — she is a symbol of India’s evolving identity, a global ambassador who continues to carry the country’s spirit with grace and strength.