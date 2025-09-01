"She is quite a good magician...": Umesh Bist praises Kajol for her performance in 'The Trial 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Director Umesh Bist discussed his series 'The Trial 2' and how the second season differs from the previous one. He also praised Bollywood star Kajol for her performance as Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer in the show.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "There is a difference with similarity. When it comes to similarity, we take our characters and their stories, established in the first season, to the next level. So, this is a similarity. The difference is that in the first season, there was a whole journey of characters. Now, this same journey moves ahead."

He continued how Kajol's character in the series has transformed in the new season, saying, "For example, Kajol played the character of Noyonika very well. Her character has undergone a significant transformation. So, when you meet her in season 2, she is a very strong and confident lawyer. Unlike season 1, where she was just about starting. So, she was a novice in Season 1, but now she has understood the system and how to handle it. So, she already starts as a strong character. But, in comparison to season 1, the complications in relationships and the complexities become more serious. So, this is the difference. And another interesting thing is that the legal cases that we have taken this time are very interesting... And, I am sure that it will hook the viewers.."

Meanwhile, the makers of Kajol starrer web series 'The Trial' released the trailer of its second season in August. Kajol, who essays the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer in the series, is back to tackle new cases and manage a detoriating marital relationship with her husband, Rajiv Sengupta, played by Jisshu Sengupta, after he was arrested for corruption and sex scandal in the first season.

The two-minute and eleven-second trailer opens with Kajol throwing a photo frame of her picture with her husband Rajiv, signifying the tensions between their marriage. It was followed by their arguments, which led to Kajol asking for a divorce. It was followed by Kajol's powerful portrayal of a lawyer as she takes on new cases.

While praising Kajol for her portrayal of a strong character, the ace director added, "Kajol is a completely director's actor. She trusts the director a lot, and if an actor like Kajol trusts you so much, aapki responsibility aur badh jaati hai...She is quite a good magician, I would say"

Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma.

The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha is the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American series The Good Wife, originally produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The format rights are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The second season of The Trial is set to stream from September 19 on JioHotstar.

