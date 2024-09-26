She Possesses a Striking Personality, and Confident Demeanor: Medha Rana On Her Character In Ishq in the Air

Amazon MX Player-Amazon’s free video streaming service recently unveiled its latest love-drama series, Ishq In The Air. Set against the contrasting backdrops of Mumbai and Indore, the show follows Kavya and Naman’s simple yet passionate life journey as they navigate the ups and downs of life and love. When the soft-spoken Naman crossed paths with the lively Kavya at the airport, it sparks the beginning of an extraordinary adventure.

With seatbelts fastened, they embark on a journey that would soar beyond destinations, discovering the limitless skies of love, laughter, and endless possibilities. Produced by BBC Studios Productions India, the series features the talented Shantanu Maheshwari and Medha Rana in key roles. Medha Rana, who plays Kavya in the series, shared insights about her character, saying, “Kavya is a passionate young girl from the bustling city of Mumbai, following her career as a hairstylist. She possesses a striking personality, a confident demeanour, and a goal-oriented nature, living life on her terms. While Kavya is determined and driven, she also has a charismatic and humorous side.”