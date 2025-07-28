"She Sang the Song Exactly the Way We Wanted”: Tanishk Bagchi on Shreya Ghoshal’s Mesmerising Saiyaara Rendition

The recently released female version of Saiyaara has taken centerstage as one of the most emotionally resonant musical moments of the year. Featured during the climax of Mohit Suri’s latest romantic film, the track is drawing overwhelming love from across the country, and at the heart of it all is Shreya Ghoshal’s soulful voice. Known for her unparalleled ability to bring depth to every note, Shreya delivers a performance that transforms the song into a wave of raw, stirring emotion.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi recalled the moment the collaboration came to life in an recent intetview: "When Mohit sir asked who was going to sing it, it had to be Shreya; she has the perfect voice for this. So I went and played the song to her. I didn’t even have to tell her anything; she straightaway sang the song with exactly the feel we wanted. That’s how the magic happened." The result is a rendition so honest in its emotion that it instantly strikes a chord, elevating the film’s finale into something unforgettable. Critics and fans alike have hailed it as a standout track, praising the haunting simplicity of the arrangement and the emotional gravity Shreya brings to every word.

Director Mohit Suri, known for crafting stories with strong emotional undercurrents, had revealed once the instinct behind the choice: "You know when you get something like this and you want to get woman's emotions and something like that, I think no one is better than Shreya Ghoshal who sings." With this version of Saiyaara, Shreya has once again proven why she’s a voice beyond generations, No.1 voice that doesn’t just sing, but feels.