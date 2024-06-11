"She seems special...": Steve Carell recalls meeting Taylor Swift in early days of career

Washington [US], June 11 : Actor and comedian Steve Carell is a great Taylor Swift fan. He appreciated her for being kind and called her "special", reported People.

During his appearance on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon, he shared about being Taylor Swift's fan.

Fallon said, "You know I was doing some research about the things that people may not know about Steve Carell and I read somewhere that you were a Swiftie...A Taylor Swift fan."

Carell replied, "Listen, I met Taylor Swift."

"Remember TRL, way, way back. So early on in my career and in hers too, I was obviously much older, but we were both on TRL at the same time," the actor continued.

"I met her sort of in passing and I thought, 'Boy is she, she seems special,' like even back then. Very sweet, very nice. Just had a really nice first impression."

Carell recalled how after many years when Swift became a superstar, he found a video in which she was seen playing a guitar for a patient in the hospital.

"Some kid who was recovering from something," Carell said. "There was no big crew. It was like a really low-keyed, handheld thing that she sorts of just did on the sly."

He added that he thought, "that's so cool and not publicized. Just leading with her heart."

"I thought, 'Okay, I'm a fan,' I am going to root for that person," he said.

The host said that Carell is also a "really nice human as well."

"No no no. No, not Taylor Swift level," Carell responded.

Fallen insisted, "I've seen you're so nice, you're one of the nicest."

Carell replied, "It's an act, come on! Hollywood stuff. It's what gets you ahead."

"Just wait until the cameras go off," he added, reported People.

