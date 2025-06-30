"She was a very positive soul..." 'Kaanta Laga' music director Harry Anand reacts to Shefali Jariwala's sudden death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : The sudden death of actress and dancer Shefali Jariwala has left many shocked and saddened.

Music director Harry Anand, who worked closely with Shefali on 'Kaanta Laga, said he was deeply shaken and found it hard to believe, and also remembered his time working with Shefali and shared how positive and happy she always seemed.

"It's a shocking news. It's a very sad news. Because when you know someone so closely and you have worked with them, you don't believe such news after listening to it. And when I got this news, I couldn't digest it for a long time. And I waited the whole night for this news to get double confirmation. But when I was confirmed in the morning that this has happened, so it was really really very devastating news. May her soul rest in peace," Anand told ANI.

"I have a lot of memories with Shefali. I met her during the song Kaanta Laga. She was a very happy person. She was a very positive soul. And we did a lot of shows together. And I can't digest this news after seeing it," he added.

Earlier, Harry also penned an emotional note on Instagram. He wrote, "Shefali..it was a delight to work with you on our iconic hits. You will be missed and will always be remembered like you said as the one and ONLY 'Kaanta Laga Girl'.These CDs back then caused a rage, overnight, Shefali was known worldwide with her incredible performance on these tracks. It was destined to be. The second clip is from my other song 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar' where Shefali performed phenomenally, which again turned out to be a massive hit. I am still processing this..Life is too short and unfair at times May your soul rest in peace dear. Om shanti."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Anand 🇮🇳 (@harryanand)

Shefali Jariwala, whose career skyrocketed after her appearance in the hit 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27 where she was declared dead upon arrival. While the exact cause of her death remains unclear, sources suggest that she may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Shefali was also featured in the 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.Additionally, she gained recognition on television with appearances in popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor