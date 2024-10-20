"She was truly like Annapoorneshwari": MP Basavaraj Bommai expresses condolences on demise of actor Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over the demise of Kichcha Sudeep's mother and wife of his close friend Sanjeev Saroovar, Saroja.

She breathed her last on Sunday at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, where she was receiving treatment for age-related health complications.

The Basavaraj Bommai office stated, "The passing of Saroja, the mother of actor Sudeep, is a great loss for me and my family. She was the epitome of motherly affection, always welcoming anyone who visited her home with warmth. She was truly like Annapoorneshwari, serving food and treating guests with care and love for many years whenever we visited. Her absence has brought me personal grief. I will be visiting their home to pay my final respects. I pray that God gives Sudeep and his family the strength to bear this loss."

A while ago, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar expressed grief on his X handle.

Sharing a picture of the actor with his mother, he wrote, "Heartbroken to hear the news of her passing away. I pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may the Lord grant Sudeep and his family the strength to bear the pain of bereavement."

Kichcha Sudeep's mother last rites will take place in the city today at her residence in JP Nagar.

