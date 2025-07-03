"She will never, ever be forgotten": Parag Tyagi pens emotional note for his late wife Shefali Jariwala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Actor Parag Tyagi is reeling from the loss of his wife, Shefali Jariwala.

A few days after the passing of Shefali, best known for her presence in the iconic song 'Kaanta Laga', Parag penned an emotional note on Thursday, remembering his beloved wife.

In his note, he described Shefali as "sab ki maa", who always put others first, offering comfort and warmth through her presence.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLpgSChv1tj/?hl=en

Calling Shefali his "Pari", Parag on Instagram wrote, "Shefali, Meri Pari the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination. But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form. She was sab ki maa always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter.A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba. A protective and guiding sister n maasi.A fiercely loyal friend who stood by those she loved with courage and compassion."

He urged all to remember Shefali with love always.

"In the chaos of grief, it's easy to be swept away by noise and speculation. But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light. By the way she made people feel. By the joy she sparked. By the lives she lifted. I'm starting this thread with a simple prayer: May this space be filled only with love. With memories that bring healing. With stories that keep her spirit alive. Let that be her legacy a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity," Parag concluded.

Shefali left for her heavenly abode on June 27. She was 42.

Last Friday, she was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, she was declared dead on arrival.

The Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been 'reserved'.

A prayer meet in memory of the 42-year-old star was held in Mumbai on July 2. It was attended by her family members and close friends.

